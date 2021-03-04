Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi 48V Connect iMT 2021 UK review

Kia's compact crossover gains mild hybrid tech as part of a reworked powertrain. Is that enough to move it clear of the compact crossover pack? The Kia Stonic arrived in 2017 offering slightly sharper styling and handling than many machines in the compact crossover class, but didn’t really separate itself from the massed pack of ‘Nissan Juke rivals’.While the Stonic has been a solid seller for Kia since its launch, a handful of new compact crossovers – particularly the Ford Puma and Volkswagen T-Cross – have raised the class average significantly. In response to such cars and the ever-present need to lower emissions, Kia has turned to mild hybrid technology and an entirely new generation of engine for the Stonic’s mid-life facelift. Is that enough to turn the Kia from solid to super Stonic?