Elon Musk Is Serious About Starting His Own City for SpaceX, Starbase

Elon Musk says a lot of stuff on Twitter, and not all of it is true. But his recent admission that he wanted his own city for SpaceX in Texas is not a fib. One day before the Starship prototype SN10 took off at the SpaceX test facility in Boca Chica, Texas, Musk was on Twitter, musing about creating his own city in the Lone Star State. Technically, it wouldn’t be “his” city, but rather a city built around Sp...