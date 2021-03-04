UK new car registrations: best-selling cars of 2021

New SMMT data reveals which cars are proving most popular so far this year



What's hot and what's not? The SMMT's new car registrations data reveals all and we've been studying the most recent figures to find out Britain's best-selling new cars.



The latest figures have revealed which cars drew the strongest sales in January, with some retaining a market stronghold against the odds and others fighting their way onto the best-sellers list for the first time.



*Best-selling cars 2021*



-*1. Vauxhall Corsa - 4486*-



The perennial runner-up to the Ford Fiesta in the supermini class finally edges itself into the top spot overall, confirming its position as Vauxhall's best-selling model in Britain – still technically its home market. All-new PSA-developed underpinnings are sure to keep the nameplate in the top 10 best-sellers list, with the new pure-electric version bolstering its popularity.



-*2. Ford Fiesta - 4239*-



It's hardly a surprise to see Ford's supermini hang around near the top of the chart, because it has been the UK's best-selling new car every year since 2009. What is surprising is that demand for it hasn't slipped more significantly following a radical line-up reshuffle in 2019 that brought its entry-level price up by nearly £2000. Clearly, the Fiesta's ability to blend efficiency with dynamism and charm is still a winning formula for a large portion of UK buyers.



-*3. Nissan Qashqai - 4156*-



When the Qashqai first arrived, in 2006, it heralded the birth of the crossover class, which is now the most crowded and in-demand segment in the UK. Even now, 14 years later, and with nearly 30 well-rounded opponents to fend off, Nissan's mid-sized SUV remains the king, and the reveal of the all-new generation next month is sure to spark renewed buyer interest.



-*4. Kia Sportage - 3751*-



Kia's big-selling family SUV has entered its twilight years, with a radically restyled new generation set to touch down in 2022, but a combination of attractive pricing and a comprehensive trim and powertrain line-up ensures its continued popularity. There's a new mild-hybrid diesel version, which will prove popular with business buyers, and a choice of two petrol engines.



-*5. Volvo XC40 - 3452*-



There'll be champagne in Gothenburg as Volvo bosses celebrate the brand's baby SUV overtaking its formidable Volkswagen Tiguan rival in one of its most crucial markets. Volvo's traditional trump cards - strength, safety and dependability - play well in this segment, and although the diesel option was pulled from sale in mid-2020, the remaining petrol, mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and - soon - pure-electric versions help it cater to a wide audience.



-*6. Mercedes-Benz A-Class - 3157*-



A surprisingly premium entry here from Mercedes, but one that makes a lot of sense when you consider the sheer variety of drivers the A-Class would suit. With petrol, diesel and now plug-in hybrid options on the roster – as well as an overwhelming array of specifications and trim levels to choose from – the A-Class has become a real people pleaser. The new plug-in hybrid A250e variant - with its 42-mile electric range and super-low tax rates for fleet buyers - is sure to be a strong seller, too.



-*7. Kia Niro - 2956*-



Hybrid, petrol or fully electric? Pick your poison. The accessibly priced Niro is about as close as you can get to a 'one-size-fits-all' car in this day and age, and its high-riding hatchback form places it in one of the most popular and fast-growing market segments. It's been on sale in its current form for more than four years now, though, so we'd expect that a popularity-boosting facelift is on the horizon.



-*8. Volkswagen Golf - 2702*-



A slip down the charts for the usually dominant Golf, but the year is still young… The eighth-generation car represents a more radical departure from its predecessor than any iteration since the fifth, and if our comprehensive road test - and the sales charts - are anything to go by, the evolution is welcome indeed. Improved dynamics and a radically overhauled interior are the headline changes, but economy and usability enhancements sweeten the deal.



-*9. Ford Puma - 2675*-



Well, what do you know? It turns out building a car for one of the UK's most popular segments with the underpinnings of the country's single most popular model was a shrewd idea. The Puma has been on sale for little more than a year but is already proving a smash hit with buyers, likely as a result of its attractive pricing and surprisingly keen dynamics. The ranks have swollen recently with the addition of automatic, plush Vignale trim and warm-blooded ST versions, too.



-*10. Ford Focus - 2631*-



Strange to see the Focus at the bottom of the list, but then these are strange times. We like the Focus's playful chassis set-up, engaging driveline and improved ergonomics – plus points that continue to tempt buyers away from German, Spanish and Czech equivalents. Strong demand for the Focus last year helped it to overtake its VW Golf rival in the sales charts, but it's lost ground to the newer car over the past few months. Recent spy shots suggest a lightly restyled version with a host of updates will land next year.



