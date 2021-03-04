2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots: Mild update for super sedan

Mercedes-Benz AMG's GT 4-Door Coupe arrived for 2019 and soon the super sedan will receive its first round of updates. A prototype has been spotted again and is fitted with a camouflaged front fascia. The updated GT 4-Door Coupe is expected to arrive later this year as a 2022 model, and more exterior tweaks could be added as development continues...

