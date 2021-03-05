The next member of Volkswagen's growing family of ID-badged electric vehicles has been spotted. It's a mid-size crossover SUV with third-row seats that VW previewed in 2019 with the ID Roomzz concept, and in production guise it will go by the name ID.6 X. The debut will take place this fall and VW plans to limit sales to the Chinese market. With...Full Article
2022 Volkswagen ID.6 X spy shots: 7-seat electric crossover for Chinese market spotted
