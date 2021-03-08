Aston Martin unveiled a battery-electric version of its former Rapide sedan in 2019 but has since dropped plans for the model and will instead focus on new electric vehicles due on sale from 2025. In an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday, Aston Martin Chairman Lawrence Stroll said the company is planning a sports car and SUV...Full Article
Aston Martin plans electric sports car, SUV from 2025
