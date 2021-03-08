Skoda Enyaq iV on sale from Wednesday at £31,085

Kia e-Niro rival arrives in the UK with EV-specific underpinnings; vRS performance model to come



Skoda’s first bespoke electric car, the Enyaq iV, has will be available to order in the UK from Wednesday, priced from £31,085 after grant and with a choice of two battery sizes.



The Enyaq, which shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID 4, is offered in two forms: iV 60 Nav, which uses a 62kWh battery pack for a WLTP range of 256 miles, and iV 80, which ups capacity to 82kWh, range to 333 miles and the price to £35,950. Customer deliveries will get underway from May.



The entry-level car features 19in alloy wheels, a 13.0in infotainment screen, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and keyless start, while the top-rung model brings bespoke chrome trim details, front parking sensors, a rear-view camera, and steering column-mounted paddles that adjust the level of brake regeneration.



Buyers can choose from three interior specifications. The cheapest, Loft, features fabric and artificial leather seat upholstery and brushed aluminium ‘decor panels’. Lounge gets light grey leather and yellow stitching for £1115, while Suite brings black leather and trim panels for £1285.



All models are equipped with 50kW charging capability as standard, with an option to upgrade to 100kW or - on the 82kWH battery - 125kW, resulting in a 10-80% charge taking as little as 38 minutes. Every Enyaq can also charge via a domestic socket or a 7kW wallbox.



The Enyaq is also available through the VW Group's new EV-specific Lease&Care scheme, which offers a choice of three payment plans and aftersales packages on a monthly subscription basis, with prices depending on mileage.



The performance-inspired Enyaq Sportline, revealed earlier this year as a precursor to the full-fat vRS model, has yet to be officially priced up, but will command a slight premium over the iv 80.



The first model based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform to be built outside of Germany, the EV will be produced at a rate of up to 350 units per day. It'll go down the same production line as the combustion-engined Octavia and Karoq; the first time MEB and MQB platforms will be assembled together.



The Enyaq iV is also the firm’s first use of the MEB platform and offers two battery capacities, rear or four-wheel drive and a vRS performance variant.



Described as “the start of a new era for Skoda” by new CEO Thomas Schäfer, the SUV has an “emotive, powerful and dynamic” exterior design. Measuring 4648mm long and 1877mm wide, it’s almost as big as the Skoda Octavia and significantly larger than the Kia e-Niro. Skoda says space inside is on a par with that of its seven-seat Kodiaq as a result.



Distinctive features include an optional LED-backlit grille with a coming/leaving home animation. The LED headlights and tail-lights perform similar displays and scrolling indicators are standard. Skoda claims the Enyaq has a drag coefficient of just 0.27 – low for an SUV.



The interior is “inspired by modern living environments”, using “natural, sustainably processed and recycled materials”. Skoda hasn’t set trim levels, choosing instead to offer “design selections”: co-ordinated interior packs available throughout the range.



The dashboard is dominated by a central 13.0in touchscreen with gesture control, an e-SIM for connected functions and a voice assistant. There’s also a 5.3in digital instrument display offering four different layouts.



This being a Skoda, a number of Simply Clever features are available, too. Storage space is boosted by a 6.2-litre ‘jumbo box’ under the centre armrest and an 11.4-litre space beneath the centre console, while charging cables live under the boot floor with a cable cleaner.



Of the rear-wheel-drive Enyaq models, the 60 iV comes with a single 177bhp motor for a 0-62mph time of 8.7sec. The 80 iV boosts power to 201bhp, with 0-62mph taking 8.5sec.



The four-wheel-drive options both have two motors and use the 82kWh battery. The 80x iV - yet to be priced - produces 262bhp for a 6.9sec 0-62mph time and has a 285-mile range. The 302bhp vRS is the only Enyaq with a top speed above 99mph, topping out at 111mph, while it can hit 62mph from rest in 6.2sec. Its range is also 285 miles.



