Kia Calls Its First Dedicated Electric Car EV6, Teasers Inside

Kia Calls Its First Dedicated Electric Car EV6, Teasers Inside

autoevolution

Published

Kia is one of the carmakers that has enjoyed continuous growth this past few years, not only in sales but also in terms of perception. This upmarket movement the South Koreans are experiencing is likely to continue, and to support that, new segments have to be tapped. Kia presently offers the Niro and ...

Full Article