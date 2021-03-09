Kia EV6: Korean brand's first dedicated EV coming soon

Kia EV6: Korean brand's first dedicated EV coming soon

MotorAuthority

Published

Kia on Monday released the first photos of a new electric crossover dubbed the EV6. Previously code-named CV, the vehicle is Kia's version of the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 5, and we'll see the full reveal in just a matter of weeks. The EV6 is Kia's first vehicle based on a platform designed specifically for battery-electric power, in...

Full Article