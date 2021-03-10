The modern Land Rover Defender is already on sale in most parts in two-door Defender 90 and four-door Defender 110 body styles. There is at least one more body style coming in the near future, and possibly more. It was only in February that Nick Collins, head of the Defender line at Land Rover, hinted that we might see a pickup truck, and now...Full Article
Stretched Land Rover Defender 130 due within 18 months
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
How the 2021 Geneva motor show would have looked
What the Renault 5 reveal could have looked like, according to Autocar
For the second year in a row, Covid-19 has put..
Autocar