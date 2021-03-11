The electric pickup battle has a new challenger in the form of Canoo which late on Wednesday unveiled a flexible pickup truck offering up to 600 hp. Canoo is an electric-vehicle startup with a modular platform in the familiar skateboard form, but with by-wire steering. The company, which went public last December via a SPAC deal, has previously...Full Article
EV startup Canoo to challenge Tesla Cybertruck with flexible pickup
