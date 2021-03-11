Toyota is looking out for customers who are interested in owning new GR Supra variants, which they can later turn into collectibles. Enter the Supra ‘'Jarama Racetrack Edition,” which is limited to only 90 units, all destined for select European markets. Those are pretty good numbers if it’s exclusivity you’re after. It is of course unfortunate that you can only buy it in Europe, but hey, that&...Full Article
Toyota Unveils 2021 GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition, Available This Spring
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New Toyota GR Supra edition pays tribute to Jarama racetrack
Bespoke design details and added equipment for special edition, in honour of circuit where first media drives took..
Autocar