Lonzo Ball’s Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Has Given Itself Over to the Dark Side

After showing you LaMelo Ball’s awesome widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan last week, it was only fair to check out something from Lonzo’s collection, his older brother. Lonzo Ball, who plays for the Pelicans, clearly shares his sibling’s passion for expensive rides, owning several luxury models as well as fast exotics. That said, we’d like to draw your attention to something a little less exotic and cer...