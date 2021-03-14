You’d think a MiG fighter jet slowly making its way across the tarmac would be a pretty unmissable sight if you’re driving, but not for this drunk dude. An Air Force officer, no less. A very strange drunk-driving accident took place at the Vasylkiv Air Base near Kiev, Ukraine, and it was only made public after photos of it made their way on social media. Earlier this week, aFull Article
Air Force Officer Crashes VW Touran Into MiG 29 Fighter Jet, Totals It
