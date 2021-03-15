Here’s a unique opportunity to get your hands on what is either a sacrilegious butchering of a Porsche or the boldest hot rod. One of Alexandre Danton’s one-off creations is about to cross the auction block later this month. Alexandre Danton of Danton Arts Kustoms is a...Full Article
One-Off Hot Rod 1971 Porsche 911T With Exposed V8 Is Hitting the Market
