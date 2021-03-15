Shelby American on Saturday announced its Mustang-based offerings for the 2021 model year and included in the range was a new Super Snake Speedster. The Super Snake is based on the Mustang GT and offers buyers a supercar-like 825 hp, thanks to a supercharged version of the 5.0-liter V-8 that powers the donor Mustang. Impressively, buyers can pick...Full Article
2021 Ford Shelby Super Snake spawns speedster body style
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
2021 Ford Shelby Super Snake, 2022 BMW i4, GMA T.50: This Week's Top Photos
The Ford Mustang GT-based Shelby Super Snake delivers a meaty 825 hp, and now it's available with a speedster body. If you're..
MotorAuthority