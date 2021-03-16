Tuned 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Has 515 HP and a Five-Speed Manual

This classic Corvette dates back to a time when Chevrolet used to spell Sting Ray using two words instead of one. It is a second-generation model from 1965, which was a pretty good year for the Corvette in terms of factory updates. That’s when the Sting Ray got its iconic 6.5-liter Big-Block 396-cu in V8 engine, not to mention various styling changes such as a smoothed-out hood with no scoop indentations. Chevrolet also installe...