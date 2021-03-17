1968 Chevrolet Camaro Impulse Is an Ultra-Sleek Restomod With Bespoke Everything

The first-generation Chevrolet Camaro is one of the most iconic cars in American history. It has a nearly timeless design, which is why people continue to love it as both as an original and a restomod, whenever they happen to come across one. Built between 1967 and 1969, the original Camaro was based on GM’s new rear-wheel-drive F-body platform and could be had as either a two-door hardtop or a two-door convertible, with a choic...