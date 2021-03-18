Mazda CX-30 e-SkyActiv X 2021 UK review

Mazda’s medium-sized crossover has first-rate drivability, handsome styling and an enticing cabin. Pricey, but worth the premium in plenty of ways. Mazda’s innovative 2.0-litre ‘SPCCI’ compression-ignition petrol engine has lately come in for its first major mechanical overhaul, and it gets an outing first in the latest model-year Mazda 3 hatchback, as well as in this: the 2021-model-year CX-30 compact crossover hatchback.The engine has had new, reprofiled intake cams, a lowered compression ratio, new pistons and recalibrated control software. It also gets a new 24-volt belt-driven mild hybrid assistance system that Mazda calls M Hybrid, which mostly works to refine performance rather than to boost it significantly, flattening out the petrol engine’s torque curve and enhancing throttle response at low rpm. Even so, the new engine - now dubbed ‘e-SkyActiv X’ - yields an extra 6bhp and 12lb ft of torque when working hardest, and makes for a CO2 emissions saving of between 5- and 11g/km depending on model.