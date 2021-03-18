The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched another investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot suite, after a Model Y slammed into a stationary police car in Lansing, Michigan. According to the police, officers were responding to a call of an accident involving a deer and had pulled to the side of the road, partially blocking the right lane, with the emergency lights on. A Tesla Model Y slammed into...Full Article
Tesla Model Y on Autopilot Plows Into Stationary Police Car
