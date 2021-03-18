Drag racing content seems to be doing very well these days, as people don't have the patience anymore to watch long, potentially dull reviews to get a picture of how fast or good a car is. But with drag racing, they can draw conclusions in just under 20 seconds, and it can be easy for them to say afterward: that car is much faster than the other one. Even though I admit to consuming this kind of content myself, I hope the people watc...Full Article
Porsche 992 Turbo S vs. Taycan Turbo S vs. Nissan GT-R: There Can Be Only One
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
How the 2021 Geneva motor show would have looked
Autocar
What the Renault 5 reveal could have looked like, according to Autocar
For the second year in a row, Covid-19 has put..