Pagani on Thursday revealed the Huayra R, a hardcore, track-only version of the Huayra supercar, in a series of social-media posts. As anticipated, the Huayra R is powered by a naturally aspirated V-12, rather than the Mercedes-AMG 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 used in all previous versions of the Huayra. It was developed with help from...