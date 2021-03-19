Autocar helps launch Vauxhall Corsa-based hillclimb series

Created in partnership with Shelsley Walsh, the series aims to attract new young talent to motorsport



Autocar and Shelsley Walsh hillclimb are combining to launch a new, affordable motorsport competition for 17-to-21-year old licensed drivers, based around the 1.2-litre Vauxhall Corsa and aimed at bringing fresh talent to a sport that prides itself on welcoming cars and drivers of all.



For its first season, the Autocar-Shelsley Walsh Young Drivers’ Championship aims to attract a maximum of 10 competitors to a series of six rounds that will start this July at the Curborough sprint track, near Lichfield, on 11 July.



There will then be five further rounds at Shelsley Walsh, Worcestershire – the world’s oldest motor sporting venue still in use – this September.



“Our sport needs more younger competitors,” said series instigator and guiding light Paul Matty. “We think this is the ideal way to draw them in. We want to attract young competitors with lots of ambition but no racing experience by keeping the cars simple and equal and the cost of entry as low as it can be.



"We’ve already had plenty of interest – including from other clubs and tracks who would like to do the same kind of thing.”



At the competition’s official launch at Shelsley Walsh yesterday, its first official entrant, 21-year old Ben Evans, took to the track for our cameras in a healthy-looking 2008 Corsa bought for £2300 in the local classifieds. The car was standard apart from a fire extinguisher (supplied free to all entrants).



Evans, a Bromsgove-based car parts specialist, also modelled a set of the special series race overalls that, like the helmet, will be supplied to all entrants at a heavily discounted price.



Also on hand to lend support for what he called “a great initiative” was Constable Simon Yuile, a forensic collision investigator representing the West Mercia Police and a lifelong car enthusiast. “This is the kind of practical step that can help young drivers enjoy themselves in cars but be much safer when they do it,” he said.



Before the new Autocar Shelsley competition begins, all entrants will be invited to a day-long driver training course at Curborough on 27 May, where they will receive driving tuition from qualified instructors from the Midland Automobile Club, Shelsley Walsh’s owner. Entrants will be required to join the club, again at a discounted price, and pay special, lower event entry fees.



The series’ car of choice is any standard-tune, three-door 1.2-litre Corsa made after January 2000, running on pump petrol and weighing no less than the standard 1035kg. With specified safety equipment, it must have cost less than £3000, verifiable by a sales invoice. No tuning modifications are allowed: engines and ECUs will be sealed at the start of a season by an eligibility scrutineer, Adrian Deane, who has already been appointed.



Cars must have insurance and MoT, race on standard tyres and be driven to events. Under Motorsport UK rules for standard cars, the Corsas need no roll cages and drivers can utilise standard seatbelts, but all will need approved race overalls, a compliant race helmet and gloves like any other hillclimb competitor. They also need at least an RS Interclub licence, which is available upon application to Motorsport UK.



Points will be allotted at every round: 20 for the winner down to two for the 10th-placed driver. Prize money and trophies will be awarded at the season-end: £500 for the winner, £200 for second and £100 for third.



Technical and sporting regulations have already been issued. Entry forms will soon be available on the Midland Automobile Club’s website or by contacting Shelsley Walsh’s competition secretary, Lucy Hart (lucy@mac1901.co.uk). Entries will close on 15 June.



