Forza Horizon 5 Could Still Launch This Year

Forza Horizon 5 Could Still Launch This Year

autoevolution

Published

File this under the “we totally hope so” category, but as it turns out, there’s still a chance for Microsoft to give the go-ahead to Forza Horizon 5 at some point this year. While not a single official word has been shared on this highly anticipated release, journalist Jeff Grubb, who has a good track on information related to new launches, believes we could still get Forza Horizon 5 in 2...

Full Article