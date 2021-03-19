Although they are extremely important for your safety and play a key part in how a vehicle handles, tires are often neglected. Following these easy steps, you can not only extend their lifespan but also improve fuel economy, ride comfort, and overall safety. Regardless of type, thread pattern or size, tires have a limited lifespan. This much is obvious, considering they’re made from rubber and spend most of their life rubbing ag...Full Article
Five Simple Maintenance Tips to Extend the Life of Your Car’s Tires
