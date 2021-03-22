Aston Martin on Sunday revealed the new Vantage F1 Edition, a car the automaker bills as its most track-focused Vantage to date. As the name suggests, the car also celebrates Aston Martin's return this year to Formula One racing, and its specification pretty much aligns with the version of the Vantage serving as the official F1 safety car...Full Article
Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is most track-focused Vantage to date
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition gets power hike, hardcore look
Autocar
Substantial aero package and 528bhp for road-going version of new Formula 1 safety car
Aston Martin has unveiled a..