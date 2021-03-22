Following the brand’s exciting return to Formula 1 this season, Aston Martin has just unveiled the Vantage F1 Edition, based on the new official F1 Safety Car. The first deliveries for this special edition Vantage are scheduled to begin in May 2021, with pricing starting from £142,000 ($197,000) in the UK, and €162,000 ($193,000) in Germany. Built with direct input from newly appointed Aston Martin CEO, Tobias...Full Article
Aston Martin Unveils Vantage F1 Edition Based on Official Formula 1 Safety Car
