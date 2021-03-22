850-WHP Camaro SS Thinks It's Got Charger Hellcat FBO Beat, Gets Stunned Instead

If you’re going to race a Chevrolet Camaro SS against any Hellcat-badged Dodge, your only chance at a win is to give the Chevy a massive boost in terms of power output because a stock version wouldn’t stand a chance. Powered by a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine, the Camaro SS normally produces 455 hp (461 PS) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque. You can get it with either an eight-speed automatic gearbox, or a six-speed manual, t...