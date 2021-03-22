2022 G-Class 4x4 Squared Is Like an Elephant on Rollerblades on the Nurburgring

In the wise words of Mercedes-Benz, only a G-Class can be better than a G-Class, and the mighty G 500 4x4 Squared, based on the previous generation of the Gelandewagen, was the best of them all. No other G-Wagen this side of the limited-edition G 63 AMG 6x6 or the G 650 Maybach Laundalet could go farther on rough terrain than the first generation of the 4x4 Squared. Having started as a limited-edition variant ...