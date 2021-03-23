2021 McLaren 620R Bids Farewell to the Sports Series Line of Supercars

After the three-seater, BMW-engined F1 hypercar from the 1990s, McLaren got back to making road-going cars in 2011 with the 12C line, then known as the MP4-12C. Four years after it, the Woking-based outfit struck gold with the Sports Series family of entry-level supercars. More than 8,500 examples have been sold across the world since 2015, ranging from