Cool Dad Teaches 15-Year-Old Son How to Drag Race a 1969 Chevy Camaro

I don't know about you, but at 15, I was barely getting into the back seat of a mundane car, and I was still hanging Ferrari Testarossa and Lambo Countach posters in my room. You'd think all kids waste their time on social media and video games nowadays, but some are lucky enough to start a racing career as soon as they get a driver's permit. Such is the case for Bobby, the 15-year-old son of seasoned drag racer Bob Chase. ...