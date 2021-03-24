Honda Releases New Anti-Virus Cabin Air Filters: A Little Late and Nothing New

Honda Releases New Anti-Virus Cabin Air Filters: A Little Late and Nothing New

autoevolution

Published

Recently, the Japanese manufacturer’s European division announced the release of a new generation of premium cabin air filters designed to do a much better job blocking out harmful viruses like the one responsible for the current health crisis from entering your vehicle. In this article, we analyze how they work and just how innovative they really are. The ongoing pandemic has changed dramatically the way we live our lives. We&...

Full Article