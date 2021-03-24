A hot version of the Kona subcompact SUV is coming later this year, and the vehicle has just been spotted without any disguise during an official photo shoot in Germany, close to where the Nürburgring is located. Hyundai N boss Albert Biermann as early as 2018 had revealed he had already tasked his engineers with starting work on the Kona N...Full Article
2022 Hyundai Kona N spy shots: Hot crossover sheds camo gear
