BMW is working on a redesign for its 2-Series coupe—the current one dates back to 2014—and the plan is to stick with rear-wheel drive. This means that our favorite 2-Series variant, the M2, won't lose its hardcore edge. Prototypes for the new 2-Series coupe have been spotted for a while and now we have a look at the new M2. All the...Full Article
2023 BMW M2 spy shots: Next generation of driver's coupe spotted
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New cars 2021: what's coming and when?
This year will see many all-new and updated models landing in showrooms. We round up every important new car of..
Autocar