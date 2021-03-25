1973 Plymouth Cuda Found Decaying in a Yard, Needs Full Restoration and a New V8

The third-generation Plymouth Barracuda is arguably one of the most beautiful muscle cars ever built, hence its desirability among collectors and classic car enthusiasts. The Cuda was thoroughly redesigned for the 1970 model year and beyond, even giving its Dodge Challenger sibling a good run for its money in terms of looks. Between 1972 and 1974, slight changes were made to the exterior, where the grille was now new, flanked by single ci...