On Sunday, March 28, the 2021 Formula 1 season will kick off at the Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain. Ten teams will once again line up on the starting grid, hoping the new season will be theirs, and not Mercedes’, as the past seven years have been. One of the teams hoping for a hell of a lot more this year is Alfa Romeo Racing. The relatively new team (it was formed in 2019 from the collaboration between the Italian car...Full Article
Alfa Romeo Racing Drivers Honor the Giulia GTA Before F1 Season Start
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Formula One driver guide 2021
Twenty drivers will take to the grid to contest this year's Formula One Championship. We consider their chances at..
Autocar
New cars 2021: what's coming and when?
This year will see many all-new and updated models landing in showrooms. We round up every important new car of..
Autocar