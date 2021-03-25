Alfa Romeo Racing Drivers Honor the Giulia GTA Before F1 Season Start

On Sunday, March 28, the 2021 Formula 1 season will kick off at the Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain. Ten teams will once again line up on the starting grid, hoping the new season will be theirs, and not Mercedes’, as the past seven years have been. One of the teams hoping for a hell of a lot more this year is Alfa Romeo Racing. The relatively new team (it was formed in 2019 from the collaboration between the Italian car...