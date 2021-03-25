2021 Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon Production Halted Over Chip Shortage

autoevolution

Wentzville Assembly in Missouri is the plant responsible for the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickups. According to a memo, GM will stop making them from March 29th to April 5th due to the chip shortage that has taken its toll on the smartphone industry as well. According t...

