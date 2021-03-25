Wentzville Assembly in Missouri is the plant responsible for the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickups. According to a memo, GM will stop making them from March 29th to April 5th due to the chip shortage that has taken its toll on the smartphone industry as well. According t...Full Article
2021 Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon Production Halted Over Chip Shortage
