Bentley’s Continental GT has been around for almost twenty years, establishing itself as one of the best modern grand tourers. The latest high-performance version, recently revealed in the shape of the 2022 GT Speed, promises to be the most capable car ever built by the British manufacturer, in large part due to the new chassis technologies it possesses. Although Bentley announced that by 2026, all of its models would feature h...Full Article
2022 Continental GT Speed's Chassis Tech Makes It Bentley's Best Driver's Car
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New cars 2021: what's coming and when?
Autocar
This year will see many all-new and updated models landing in showrooms. We round up every important new car of..