The 200,000th Bentley Ever Built Is This Bentayga Hybrid

Registered in January 1919, Bentley is one of the most celebrated luxury marques out there. Founder W.O. Bentley exhibited a chassis with a dummy engine that year at the London Motor Show, and the first production cars were delivered in 1921. Ever since the first 3 Litre rolled off the line in Cricklewood, the British brand has built 200,000 cars. The milestone model is - of course - a Bentayga sport utility vehicle because SUVs make up m...