You’ll be forgiven if the name Drako Motors doesn’t ring that many bells. After all, we’re talking about a company that was just beginning to make a splash when 2020 hit, and the entire world became otherwise occupied with more important things. But now that there’s hope the current state of affairs might end, Drako is back with a vengeance. The American startup is going after people looking for a h...Full Article
Drako GTE Shows What 1,200 Electric HP Can Do on Ice and Snow
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Watch this $1.2M supercar EV drift on ice like a ballerina
When Silicon Valley billionaires Dean Drako and Shiv Sikand couldn’t find an electric vehicle that they actually wanted to buy,..
The Next Web