Porsche Panamera V6 Plug-In Hybrid Destroys Audi S8 in Drag Race

Porsche Panamera V6 Plug-In Hybrid Destroys Audi S8 in Drag Race

autoevolution

Published

Porsche vs. Audi: that doesn't sound like a fair race. But what if we told you the Porsche was a hybrid with fewer cylinders? Sibling rivalries between performance cars are common within the Volkswagen Group. However, we never thought of comparing the

Full Article