From Typewriters to Bespoke BMWs: The Fascinating Story of Alpina's Beginnings

In the early 1960s, a wealthy BMW owner who wanted more power out of his 1500 added dual-Weber carbs to its engine. The feat would attract the Bavarian automaker's attention and transform his typewriter business into one of the most renowned bespoke automotive manufacturers in the world. The year was 1962, and the man responsible for this success story is Burkard Bovensiepen, who at the time was a young engineering student. At the t...