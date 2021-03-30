Hyundai and Kia are both taking advantage of their all-new, dedicated E-GMP BEV architecture. While the former presented the retro flavored Ioniq 5, now it’s time for the official global reveal of its Kia sibling, the EV6. Basically, we already met the latter during an official preview, so now it’s t...Full Article
2022 Kia EV6 Wraps 800V Charging, 317-Mile Range, and 577 HP in Fastback Design
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kia K5 Hybrid: New name heralds hyper-assertive aesthetic
MENAFN.com
(MENAFN - Jordan Times) The fifth incarnation and latest successor to the car formerly known as the Optima, Kia's popular mid-size..