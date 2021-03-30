After news broke on Monday that Volkswagen will change the name of its operations in the United States from Volkswagen of America to the new name Voltswagen of America, the automaker came out on Tuesday and confirmed the move. Whether this is a not-so-elaborate April Fools' Day stunt remains to be seen but for now Volkswagen, or Voltswagen we...Full Article
Official: Volkswagen's US arm changes name to Voltswagen of America
