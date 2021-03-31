Toyota 86 JDM Widebody Looks Like a Gundam Ferrari Testarossa Mix

The Toyota 86 is pretty old, and we're on the verge of getting a new one. But the amount of expression still possible with this sports coupe is mind-blowing. Just check out this widebody conversion by Japanese tuner 326 Power. The highlights of this kit include rear fenders that add about 8 inches to either side, minty wheels with spiky nuts, stretched-out tires, bamboo-speer exhaust tips, and a wing that would obviously be too wide ...