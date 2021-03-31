2023 Ferrari Purosangue Shows Roma-Like LED Headlights in New Spy Photos

It’s been long in the making, but the Purosangue is starting to take shape. The latest photographs of the Ferrari utility vehicle reveal Roma-like headlights, overall styling from the Maserati Levante, a shorter wheelbase than the Levante, five doors including the liftgate, and four exhaust pipes. More of a replacement for the GTC4Lusso than a jacked-up utility vehicle, the Purosangue hides a lot of details we aren’t a...