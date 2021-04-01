Today we’re expecting all sorts of April 1st tomfoolery, but it turns out some people will try to carry the tradition all year round. At least that’s the sensation we’re given by this customized 1958 Chevrolet 3100 that hides its performance secrets behind a very outlandish coat of paint. We have seen all sorts of personalization jobs, and, in this world of social media craziness, we know some people will g...Full Article
1958 Chevrolet 3100 Is No April Fools' Joke Although It Could Easily Pass as One
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Volkswagen’s ‘Voltswagen’ Rebrand Is Apparently Just an April Fools’ Joke
Mediaite
Volkswagen's big "Voltswagen" rebrand is apparently one big April Fools' Day prank.