The German high-performance car specialists have just revealed their plans for the immediate future, which will be electrified. Called E Performance, the company’s upcoming hybrid powertrains will utilize eight- and four-cylinder AMG-developed ICEs along with an electric motor and a high-performance battery that employ technologies derived from F1 race cars. Many automakers have electrified their powertrains to reduce emissions...Full Article
Mercedes-AMG Officially Goes Hybrid With New E Performance Powertrains
