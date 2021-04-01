New MG Cyberster is sports EV inspired by MG B Roadster

Electric concept shows future direction of MG while also reflecting its British sports car roots



MG has revealed the bold Cyberster concept, an electric two-door roadster intended as a "vision of the future", ahead of its public debut at the Shanghai motor show.



The new car is described as a sports concept and is intended to recall the Chinese-owned brand's roots as a British sports car maker, with a number of design features that echo the classic MG B Roadster.



MG has yet to release full technical details of the Cyberster but says that it's based on a bespoke EV architecture and will offer a range of 497 miles and a 0-62mph time of less than 3.0sec. It will also feature 5G connectivity.



The Cyberster has round ‘Magic Eye’ LED headlights, inspired by those of classic MG models, that ‘open’ when switched on. There are also bold ‘laser belt’ LED strips down the sides of the car, while the flattened rear end features an LED light design that contains elements of the Union Jack flag.



The car was designed at MG and parent firm SAIC’s Advanced Design Centre in the UK.



Carl Gotham, the head of the design centre, said the Cybester is “a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting edge technology and advanced design”.



Further details of the Cyberster will be given when the car is displayed at the Shanghai motor show on 21 April.



