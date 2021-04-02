Briggs Cunningham Corvette that raced at Le Mans headed for auction

A Chevrolet Corvette raced by Briggs Cunningham in the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans is coming up for sale. Auction house RM Sotheby's has confirmed that the number 1 Corvette raced by Cunningham and William Kimberly, once thought lost forever, will go under the hammer on May 22 at a sale in Amelia Island, Florida. It's being offered without reserve...